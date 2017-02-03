House c’ttee queries Aviation Min over N406m payment for Jos Airport Terminal contract

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, yesterday, queried officials of the Ministry of Aviation over the payment of N406 million for the construction of a terminal at the Jos Airport (Plateau) without any evidence of job done on site.

The Nkiruka Onyejeocha-led committee had during a budget defence session queried why N406 million was paid out of the N700 million to an undisclosed contractor while the ministry’s books is indicating zero performance.

Onyejeocha pointed out the anomaly to the Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika and the minister passed the buck to his Director of Finance, Mr Akin Ijiwole to explain to the committee.

Ijiwole’s explanation that he did not come to the session with estimates of the 2016 budget did not go down well with members of the committee.

The chairman at that point said, “We need to work with estimates of 2016 as everything here in your presentation about Jos airport will continue to show deficit.

“And that aside, how can you pay N406 million out of N700 million and what is indicated here is zero performance and you expect us to treat your 2017 budget estimates.

“We’ll build on the estimates of 2016 to actualise the estimates of 2017 as there are many projects that will be carried over from 2016 into 2017 budget,” she added.

In her ruling, Onyejeocha directed the ministry “to provide all the details relating to Jos and Enugu airports, including all other estimates within 48 hours to enable us look into all estimates and make the necessary appropriation.”

Also at the session, the minister told the lawmakers that the Kaduna airport was ready to handle the expected passengers traffic from expected closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for six weeks.

The minister in his presentation told the lawmakers that “In 2017, the emphasis of the present team of managers in the aviation sector will focus on sustaining the infrastructural renewal at the airports by driving the remodelling projects to a logical conclusion.

“The Bilateral/Multilateral Airspace Services Agreement would be pursued with greater vigour in 2017 to enhance the internally generated revenue of the sector.”