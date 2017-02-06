Gunmen kill policeman in Ondo

AKURE—Gunmen, yesterday morning, shot dead Corporal Michael Olujimi, a policeman attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State.

The policeman, when found in a pool of blood around 5:30a.m., was still battling for life before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

It was gathered that the policeman left his home early to resume duty, but the gunmen opened fire on him and took off immediately.

One of the sympathisers, who preferred anonymity, revealed that the gunmen mistook the policeman for someone else and opened fire on him.

The source said: “He was going to the station to resume duty this morning (yesterday), when the incident happened. We met him in a pool of blood and quickly called the station.

“He was not dead when we found him and rushed him to an undisclosed hospital.

“Robbers have invaded this town and I think the police should step up strategies to bring these culprits to book.”

The Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer, DSP Oluwole Ojo, when contacted on telephone, said that he could not comment on the matter as he had not been adequately briefed.

“I cannot comment on the matter now, thank you,” he said.