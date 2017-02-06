Fulani association moves to end clashes with farmers

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A newly registered body which co-ordinates the activities of Fulani cattle rearers in the country, General of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, GAFDAN, has commenced issuance of identity cards to herdsmen as part of efforts aimed at ending the incessant clashes between them and farmers.

Secretary-General of the association, Alhaji Sale Bayeri, who was in Delta State, weekend, said the identity cards were being issued to genuine herdsmen.

Bayeri said the herdsmen were expected to tender the identity cards to security men or any authority when the need arose, adding that “the identity cards are necessary for us to know the true number of herdsmen in the state.”

The scribe, who held a meeting with the police and Department of State Services, DSS, to discuss the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers, stressed the need for both farmers and herdsemen to live together in peace.

He warned herdsmen to desist from crop destruction, robbery and kidnapping.