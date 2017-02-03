Food vendor in court for allegedly stabbing 2

A food vendor, Rukayat Kehinde, 34, appeared in a Tinubu Magistrate’s, Lagos, yesterday, for allegedly stabbing he neighbour, Oluwakemi Adenuga, and daughter, Abigail, on their faces with a broken bottle during argument.

The accused is facing a two-count charge of assault and causing grievous harm.

The prosecutor, ASP Richard Odigie, told the court that the accused committed the offences on January 21 at 7.30p.m. at Ogunlana Street, Awoyaya Town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

“Adenuga is presently in a critical condition in the hospital, while her daughter’s face has been stitched from cheek to ear,” she said.

The offences, she said, contravened Sections 171 and 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The magistrate, Mrs F. O. Ikobayo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the accused, while the other must be a community leader and adjourned the case until February 6 for hearing.