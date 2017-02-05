FIFA Confederations Cup fixtures

Updated group fixtures for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia after Cameroon qualified Sunday to represent Africa by winning the Cup of Nations in Gabon (times GMT):
Group A
June 17
At Saint Petersburg
Russia v New Zealand (1500)
June 18
At Kazan
Portugal v Mexico (1500)
June 21
At Moscow
Russia v Portugal (1500)
At Sochi
Mexico v New Zealand (1800)
June 24
At Kazan
Russia v Mexico (1500)
At Saint Petersburg
New Zealand v Portugal (1500)
Group B
June 18
At Moscow
Cameroon v Chile (1800)
June 19
At Sochi
Australia v Germany (1500)
June 22
At Saint Petersburg
Cameroon v Australia (1500)
At Kazan
Germany v Chile (1800)
June 25
At Sochi
Cameroon v Germany (1500)
At Moscow
Chile v Australia (1500)
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for semi-finals