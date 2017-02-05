Breaking News
FIFA Confederations Cup fixtures

Updated group fixtures for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia after Cameroon qualified Sunday to represent Africa by winning the Cup of Nations in Gabon (times GMT):

Group A

June 17

At Saint Petersburg

Russia v New Zealand (1500)

June 18

At Kazan

Portugal v Mexico (1500)

June 21

At Moscow

Russia v Portugal (1500)

At Sochi

Mexico v New Zealand (1800)

June 24

At Kazan

Russia v Mexico (1500)

At Saint Petersburg

New Zealand v Portugal (1500)

Group B

June 18

At Moscow

Cameroon v Chile (1800)

June 19

At Sochi

Australia v Germany (1500)

June 22

At Saint Petersburg

Cameroon v Australia (1500)

At Kazan

Germany v Chile (1800)

June 25

At Sochi

Cameroon v Germany (1500)

At Moscow

Chile v Australia (1500)

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for semi-finals


