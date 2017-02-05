FG set to raise bond for federal roads rehabilitated by states

By Dennis Agbo

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, says the Federal Government would raise bond to refund billions of naira states spent rehabilitating federal roads in their domains.

He spoke in Enugu, yesterday, during a courtesy call on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who appealed to the Federal Government to refund over N25 billion the Enugu State government spent on federal roads across the state.

The governor, who was represented on the occasion at the Government House, Enugu by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, told the minister that in the face of the dilapidating federal roads infrastructure in the South-East region, the people continued to suffer untold hardship.

Fashola, in Enugu to inspect some federal roads, stated that the Federal Government had assessed claims by state governments and had concluded arrangements to refund the money through bond.

The minister shed more light on the Enugu government intervention on federal roads. He said: “We have also been briefed about your intervention on certain roads that are our roads and I and your Commissioner have discussed about the outstanding claim from the Federal Government, and my message from the Federal Government is that we have completed the assessment of all these claims and the total amounts owed the states far exceed the total amounts as to the whole country.

“The plan of the Federal Government is to issue bond to pay those money and then we pay the bond back overtime.”

He urged Enugu State government to assist the contractors working on federal roads in the state to secure the right of way, informing that they had been re-mobilized to site.