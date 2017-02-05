Fayose kicks as EFCC re-freezes account

BY ROTIMI OJOMOYELA

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State says he will challenge the re-freezing of his account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank Plc.

Fayose, who decried what he described as the brazen disregard to court orders, said the action of the anti-graft agency was an impunity taken too far and it would not go unchallenged.

The governor, who spoke at the weekend during a dinner with journalists, said he was at the bank’s branch in Ado-Ekiti but was prevented from withdrawing money from his account despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which threw out the EFCC’s application for a stay of execution of its earlier judgment that his account at Zenith Bank be defrozen.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had, last December, ordered the EFCC to de-freeze Fayose’s account following which the governor went to the bank and was able to withdraw money from the account.

However, the anti-graft agency approached the same court to stay the execution of the judgment, but the court threw out the application, saying the application lacked merit.

Meanwhile, Fayose, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Idowu Adelusi, said when he got to the bank, officials claimed they were acting based on an undated notice of appeal the EFCC claimed it filed.

The governor added: “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself and acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them.”

Separately, Fayose has called on the Federal Government to review the allowance of the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from N19,500 to N50,000, saying the current allowance could no longer sustain the corps members following the economic situation in the country.

The governor, who decried the deplorable condition of the Ekiti NYSC orientation camp in Ise/Emure, promised immediate release of N20 million naira for the renovation of the camp.

According to his spokesman, Adelusi, Fayose challenged the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility by tackling the challenges confronting the NYSC, noting that corps members’ welfare should be a priority.

While addressing the corp members at the orientation camp during a tour of the camp to ascertain the state of facilities there, he was quoted by Adelusi as promising the immediate release of an official car to the State Coordinator of the NYSC.

The governor promised also constant support for the scheme and encouraged corps members to be determined to break the jinx of poverty by being diligent, citing himself as evidence of hope for the poor.

Fayose, who made a surprise visit to the camp kitchen where members of Platoon 9 were preparing dinner for the corps members, availed himself of the eba meal, sat down there in the kitchen and consumed it to the admiration of the corps members.