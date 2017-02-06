Fashola charges surveyors on nation building

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has tasked practising surveyors in the country to contribute meaningfully to the process of nation building in order to complement the administration’s efforts at filling the gaps in the provision of infrastructure.

Fashola who gave the charge during the induction of 345 new surveyors by the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, SURCON, in Abuja, also challenged the professionals to key into the economic diversification of government by developing agriculture and solid minerals sectors of the economy.

He also charged them to abide strictly by the standards of their profession to help the Muhammadu Buhari-led government provide critical infrastructure which is key to sustainable national development.

Fashola, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Engr Abubakar Mogaji, said, “You have joined a profession which plays a key role in the effort of the current administration to diversify the economy and provide critical infrastructure which are key to national development.

“Let me assure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for your meaningful contribution in the current process of nation building,” the minister said.

Mogaji congratulated the 345 inductees for making it to the final stage of joining their senior colleagues in the profession and urged them to abide strictly by the standards of the career they have chosen to pursue and write their names in gold.