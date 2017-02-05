‘Faleke doesn’t represent interest of Kogi people’

The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo has urged the people of the state to discountenance the purported allegations against Governor Yahaya Bello at the Presidency by James Abiodun Faleke, saying the legislator cannot speak for the people of Kogi State.

He said: “The attention of the Media Office of the Governor has been drawn to some spurious allegations by one Mr. James Faleke, who allegedly visited the Presidency to report to the Governor.

“As far as we are concerned, Mr. Faleke doesn’t represent the interest of the Kogi people and therefore morally unfit to speak for us as a people until he resigns his membership of the House of Representatives where he is representing the people of Ikeja Constituency in the Green Chambers.

“Kogites know the policy direction of the Alh. Yahaya Bello administration which is strengthening the development foundation of the state in readiness for the industrial revolution that is knocking at our doors. Within a year, the present administration has turned the state to a place of hope, development and a construction hub.

“Faleke must be reminded that the Kogi project is a collective will of the Kogi people to drag the state from the murky muds of underdevelopment to a state that is capable of competing for glory in the comity of states. Governor Yahaya Bello will not be distracted. As Faleke was showing off his untamed desperation for the impossible in Lagos, Kogites were celebrating the commissioning of development monuments in Kogi State.

“We urge the Lagos representative to work for the progress of his motherland and desist from the naked dance on the tomb of disgrace. Nobody can lay a media siege on the state as the Governor has been responding to the enemies of the Kogi people with solid performances”.

Fanwo said the state has been recording giant strides in many sectors, as gateway to economic transformation, assuring the people of the state of a glorious 2017 in all fronts.

“The road constructions across the state are in advanced stage. We have commissioned our Revenue House, one of the best and biggest in Nigeria. We have also commissioned our Sustainable Development Goals building. The state has been honoured as one of the few states in pursuit of the development goals. We have commissioned structures in our College of Health Technology, Idah and many will be commissioned across the state in a couple of months.

“With our efforts in the areas of infrastructural upscaling and agricultural revolution, this government is confident of going down memory lane as the best ever in the state’s history”.

He urged “political warlords” to ceasefire and join the Governor in consolidating on the gains of his first year in office, saying the Omi Dam Irrigation Farming is capable of generating over 50,000 direct jobs and solve the food puzzles of the nation.