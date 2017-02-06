Ex-militants in solidarity march for Maritime Varsity

BOMADI—Hundreds of ex-militants, led by ambassador Preye Ekpebide, weekend marched through Bomadi/Tuomo road in support of Senator James Manager, sponsor of the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko bill, stating that when passed, his name would be written in gold.

Ambassador Ekpebide posited that the Maritime University bill that had just concluded its public hearing stage in the Senate when eventually passed, the dreams of their forefathers to bring university education close to their home would have been achieved.

The Niger Delta youth ambassador of peace averred that most parents that could not afford university education for their children in distant places would have the opportunity to send them to the institution.