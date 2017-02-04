Enugu Magistrates get Laptops, others

By Dennis Agbo

Magistrates in Enugu State judiciary, yesterday received 76 laptops and 25 desktop computers and 20 printers from the state government to enhance service delivery and productivity towards the dispensation of justice.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who made the donations noted that the items were also procured to replace the obsolete manual typewriters that had been in use in the state’s magistrates’ court prior to the magnanimity of the governor.

Receiving the items at the Enugu High Court, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, who was represented by the Chief Registrar, Mrs. Ebele Egumgbe applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his vision and kind gesture to the judiciary.

She expressed delight at the commitment of the governor towards the welfare of the magistrates, and other public servants in the state despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, adding that the modern technological devices will improve their productivity and service delivery.