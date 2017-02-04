Breaking News
Translate

English Football League tables

On 10:16 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

English Football League table after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Championship

Newcastle 29 20 2 7 57 23 62

Brighton 28 18 6 4 44 21 60

Reading 30 17 5 8 44 39 56

Leeds 29 17 3 9 41 28 54

Huddersfield 28 16 4 8 35 31 52

Sheffield Wed 29 14 7 8 34 28 49

Norwich 29 14 4 11 48 40 46

Derby 29 13 7 9 30 22 46

Barnsley 30 13 6 11 48 44 45

Fulham 29 11 10 8 46 33 43

Preston 30 11 9 10 38 37 42

Birmingham 30 10 10 10 32 39 40

Brentford 28 10 6 12 37 35 36

Aston Villa 29 8 12 9 29 32 36

Nottm Forest 30 10 6 14 42 48 36

Ipswich 30 9 9 12 31 39 36

Cardiff 30 10 6 14 34 44 36

Wolves 29 9 8 12 38 40 35

QPR 30 9 7 14 29 42 34

Bristol City 29 9 4 16 38 41 31

Burton Albion 30 8 7 15 30 41 31

Blackburn 29 7 7 15 34 46 28

Wigan 28 6 7 15 24 33 25

Rotherham 30 4 4 22 27 64 16

League One

Sheffield Utd 30 18 6 6 57 34 60

Scunthorpe 29 17 7 5 57 31 58

Bolton 28 15 6 7 37 22 51

Fleetwood Town 30 14 9 7 44 31 51

Bradford 30 12 14 4 38 26 50

Southend 29 12 10 7 43 36 46

Rochdale 28 14 4 10 41 36 46

Peterborough 29 12 8 9 43 37 44

Millwall 29 12 8 9 44 40 44

Bristol Rovers 30 12 7 11 48 50 43

Walsall 30 10 12 8 38 39 42

Charlton 28 9 13 6 36 28 40

Oxford Utd 27 10 7 10 34 30 37

AFC Wimbledon 28 9 10 9 38 37 37

MK Dons 28 9 8 11 39 38 35

Northampton 30 9 6 15 43 50 33

Gillingham 29 8 9 12 37 46 33

Shrewsbury 30 8 8 14 30 42 32

Port Vale 28 8 8 12 31 45 32

Swindon 29 7 8 14 27 42 29

Oldham 29 6 10 13 17 30 28

Bury 30 7 6 17 47 60 27

Chesterfield 29 7 5 17 28 46 26

Coventry 29 4 9 16 23 44 21

League Two

Doncaster 29 19 5 5 59 35 62

Plymouth 28 18 3 7 45 30 57

Carlisle 29 13 13 3 51 39 52

Exeter 29 15 3 11 48 29 48

Luton 29 12 10 7 42 28 46

Wycombe 28 13 7 8 37 32 46

Portsmouth 28 13 6 9 40 28 45

Mansfield 29 11 10 8 33 30 43

Colchester 28 11 8 9 42 35 41

Barnet 29 10 11 8 38 40 41

Grimsby 29 11 7 11 36 34 40

Cambridge Utd 28 11 6 11 36 32 39

Stevenage 29 12 3 14 44 47 39

Blackpool 27 9 10 8 39 28 37

Yeovil 29 9 9 11 31 36 36

Crawley Town 27 10 5 12 33 42 35

Morecambe 26 9 5 12 33 44 32

Hartlepool 29 7 10 12 37 48 31

Accrington 27 7 8 12 26 35 29

Cheltenham 29 6 11 12 32 42 29

Crewe 29 6 11 12 26 43 29

Notts County 29 7 5 17 30 53 26

Leyton Orient 28 7 4 17 29 43 25

Newport County 28 5 8 15 33 47 23


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.