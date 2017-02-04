English Football League tables

English Football League table after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Championship
Newcastle 29 20 2 7 57 23 62
Brighton 28 18 6 4 44 21 60
Reading 30 17 5 8 44 39 56
Leeds 29 17 3 9 41 28 54
Huddersfield 28 16 4 8 35 31 52
Sheffield Wed 29 14 7 8 34 28 49
Norwich 29 14 4 11 48 40 46
Derby 29 13 7 9 30 22 46
Barnsley 30 13 6 11 48 44 45
Fulham 29 11 10 8 46 33 43
Preston 30 11 9 10 38 37 42
Birmingham 30 10 10 10 32 39 40
Brentford 28 10 6 12 37 35 36
Aston Villa 29 8 12 9 29 32 36
Nottm Forest 30 10 6 14 42 48 36
Ipswich 30 9 9 12 31 39 36
Cardiff 30 10 6 14 34 44 36
Wolves 29 9 8 12 38 40 35
QPR 30 9 7 14 29 42 34
Bristol City 29 9 4 16 38 41 31
Burton Albion 30 8 7 15 30 41 31
Blackburn 29 7 7 15 34 46 28
Wigan 28 6 7 15 24 33 25
Rotherham 30 4 4 22 27 64 16
League One
Sheffield Utd 30 18 6 6 57 34 60
Scunthorpe 29 17 7 5 57 31 58
Bolton 28 15 6 7 37 22 51
Fleetwood Town 30 14 9 7 44 31 51
Bradford 30 12 14 4 38 26 50
Southend 29 12 10 7 43 36 46
Rochdale 28 14 4 10 41 36 46
Peterborough 29 12 8 9 43 37 44
Millwall 29 12 8 9 44 40 44
Bristol Rovers 30 12 7 11 48 50 43
Walsall 30 10 12 8 38 39 42
Charlton 28 9 13 6 36 28 40
Oxford Utd 27 10 7 10 34 30 37
AFC Wimbledon 28 9 10 9 38 37 37
MK Dons 28 9 8 11 39 38 35
Northampton 30 9 6 15 43 50 33
Gillingham 29 8 9 12 37 46 33
Shrewsbury 30 8 8 14 30 42 32
Port Vale 28 8 8 12 31 45 32
Swindon 29 7 8 14 27 42 29
Oldham 29 6 10 13 17 30 28
Bury 30 7 6 17 47 60 27
Chesterfield 29 7 5 17 28 46 26
Coventry 29 4 9 16 23 44 21
League Two
Doncaster 29 19 5 5 59 35 62
Plymouth 28 18 3 7 45 30 57
Carlisle 29 13 13 3 51 39 52
Exeter 29 15 3 11 48 29 48
Luton 29 12 10 7 42 28 46
Wycombe 28 13 7 8 37 32 46
Portsmouth 28 13 6 9 40 28 45
Mansfield 29 11 10 8 33 30 43
Colchester 28 11 8 9 42 35 41
Barnet 29 10 11 8 38 40 41
Grimsby 29 11 7 11 36 34 40
Cambridge Utd 28 11 6 11 36 32 39
Stevenage 29 12 3 14 44 47 39
Blackpool 27 9 10 8 39 28 37
Yeovil 29 9 9 11 31 36 36
Crawley Town 27 10 5 12 33 42 35
Morecambe 26 9 5 12 33 44 32
Hartlepool 29 7 10 12 37 48 31
Accrington 27 7 8 12 26 35 29
Cheltenham 29 6 11 12 32 42 29
Crewe 29 6 11 12 26 43 29
Notts County 29 7 5 17 30 53 26
Leyton Orient 28 7 4 17 29 43 25
Newport County 28 5 8 15 33 47 23