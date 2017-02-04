Why I was elected as Senate Leader — Lawan

By Joseph Erunke

Senator Ahmad Lawan has explained that his election as Senate Leader was to ensure party supremacy and cordial relationship between the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the executive and legislative arms of government.

The explanation came as he reiterated his resolve to ensure harmonious relationship among the APC caucus and members of the opposition parties in the Senate.

He spoke in Abuja during an interactive session with a delegation from Bade Emirate Council of the state, led by Engr. Buba Galadima, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The senator, who represents Yobe North in the National Assembly, said that, as the Leader, he would used his new office to make the Senate Chamber function optimally.

While noting that there were “so many extra-chamber responsibilities to handle,” the senator said with his emergence as Senate Leader, the relationship between the executive and leadership of the ruling APC, would improve in a bid to improve the well-being of Nigerian citizens.

He thanked his colleagues for the confidence they reposed him and promised to work to justify the confidence.