EFCC did not arrest Okauru — Ajulo

Consultant to Nigeria Governors’ Forum on the refund of Paris Club debt to states, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has described as a hoax the alleged arrest of the Forum’s Director General, Mr Asishana Okauru.

Ajulo slammed those behind the rumour on the social media and maintained that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not arrest Okauru.

‘’The EFCC, as far as I know in my legal practice, will conduct due diligence before arrest are made and will equally get arrest warrant from court of competent jurisdiction before effecting any arrest. Institutions like the EFCC are a creation of Nigeria’s laws. The least expected of those who are qualified to be appointed to head them is to be objective at all times in the discharge of their statutory roles without fear or favour and not allow their personal interests to get in their way of duty’, he said.

Speaking further, Ajulo, also a lawyer, said, ‘’I read with utter disdain the misleading and damaging report that Mr Asishana Okauru who is the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, was arrested over an alleged N19 billion fraud purportedly committed by governors. This is not only false but shameful, vicious and unfortunate.’’

‘’I implore all faceless hatchet men and fifth columnists to retrace their steps and allow Mr Asishana Okauru fair hearing, they should desist from dragging in the mud the good name and reputation he has built for himself over the years. This is an individual who had once worked as director of EFCC’s Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and I think he should be treated with dignity and full respect especially now that no crime was traced to him.”