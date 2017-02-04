Eargasm concert will surpass other events in February — 2Baba Boasts

By Rotimi Agbana

As the prime headliner for the upcoming Eargasm concert billed to hold at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, February 11, 2017 International superstar, Innocent 2Baba Idibia has boasted that the concert will surpass other events happening in February of this year.

During a quick chat with the press at a conference at same Eko Hotel and Suites, 2face further described expectations of the concert; asserting an exciting lineup of events; stressing that lovers of good music will enjoy themselves.

“Every other event that will take place that period will be like normal events, no extra activity. This is going to be classy and like the name suggests, Eargasm is going to be ‘ear-blowing’. The kind of music that you will listen to on that day is not going to be your everyday kind of music,” he remarked.

2Baba will be performing at Eargasm alongside Niyola, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Sir Shina Peters, Yinka Davies, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Bovi, DJ Neptune and other A-list Nigerian artistes. Eargasm concert is aimed at presenting music lovers with a unique and exciting blend of classic, as well as creating a convergence of fans from diverse generations. The concert is put together by Nigeria’s leading hospitality brand, Eko Hotel and Suites in partnership with Buckwyld Media Network.