Diouf mocks absentee Matip, others

Former Senegal striker El-Hadji Diouf has mocked Cameroon players who turned their backs on the national team who are playing in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diouf, a controversial figure during his playing days, stated that the players’ decision not to play for Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations was out of order, quoting Bob Marley in the process.

Diouf told BBC World Service: “I don’t understand people turning down their country.”

“And like the legend Bob Marley always said ‘if you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where to go’.”

“Definitely they’ll regret not playing in the Cup of Nations. After your career, what are you going to do? Stay living in Europe? To do what?”

“It’s always tough to be African, because you can be the best African coach but they’ll never give you PSG, Barcelona, Liverpool or Manchester United.”

“That’s why I say to all the boys: don’t turn down your country because the future of this world is in Africa.”