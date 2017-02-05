Dike Chukwumerije’s ‘Made in Nigeria’ set for Abuja again

Leading performance poet, Dike Chuwkumerije is set to excite Abuja audiences with another enactment of his critically acclaimed “Made In Nigeria” poetry theatre production.

“Made in Nigeria is a fusion of different art forms into one performance,” Dike said while speaking to journalists ahead of the show which opens on February 11 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The show which is an artfully woven collection of 20 poems capturing 103 years of Nigerian history in 120 minutes was first performed in Abuja in September 2016 and then in Lagos at the MUSON Centre in December of the same year.

“We are bringing to life, the history of Nigeria from the Amalgamation to the current day using poetry, dance and drama. Part of our aims is to re-awaken national consciousness as well as to bring intellectualism into poetry.

“Performance poetry is giving poetry a new lease of life and is steadily succeeding in breaking the stereotype with regards to what poetry is about. So far, we can see clear success because with each outing, we are recording even larger audience numbers,” he added.

More than a chronicle, Made in Nigeria is a collection of human stories. Two lovers caught in the political crisis of the mid ’60s, a couple in the ‘70s facing their parents’ aversion to inter-tribal relationships, a soldier’s wife anxious for her husband, a mother guiding her son through recession, two teenagers finding love on a beach in the ‘90s. Weaving these stories together, MADE IN NIGERIA re-creates the rich tapestry of Nigeria’s socio-cultural and political life. And does it all in sublime Poetry.