Dede Mabiaku settles rift with Buhari’s aide, Adesina

Afro-beat musician, Dede Mabiaku has reconciled his rift with the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Recall that the terms between the duo went bad some days back following claims by the Dede that Adesina insulted him on life radio programme. Dede had walked out on Adesina during the programme after complaining that Adesina commanded him to shut up.

The peace move was brokered by Airtel Nigeria’s Director of Corporate Communications, Emeka Oparah and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde at the Airtel Touching Lives, Season 3Premiere.