Cleric urges Nigerians to shun inflammatory statements

Rev. Sunday Oladeji of the Redeemed Christian church of God, Lokoja has urged Nigerians to stop making inflammatory statements that could jeopardize the peace of the nation.

Oladeji, who spoke in his sermon “Peace of a Nation” in Lokoja on sunday, said peace brings unity among nations.

He noted that most of the crises among Christians and Muslims in the country was as a result of preachings amongst religious leaders and urged leaders to always watch and guide their utterances.

Oladeji noted that ‎if there was love among religious faith, the nation would be more at peace with each other and there won’t be room for any form of crisis among faith.

He prayed God to help Nigeria move stronger out of every challenge it was facing, stressing that with prayers and supplication peace would return to the nation at large‎.

Oladeji said ‎the church has been praying for the nation so that every agitation for breakup would seize and God himself would intervene in the affairs of the nation.