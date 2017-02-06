Charly Boy, Ruggedman, Uche Jombo react, as 2face cancels planned protest

By Ayo Onikoyi & Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS— Less than 24 hours to the planned two-state anti-government protest by ace music star, Innocent Idibia a.k.a. 2face billed to take place today, the R&B star, weekend, backed out of the protest, citing security reasons for his retreat.

2face announced the cancellation of the protest barely five hours after reeling out the dos and don’ts of the protest.

In a video broadcast on his Instagram page, the singer said: “After due consultation, it has become clear that One Voice Nigeria protest billed to hold in Abuja and Lagos on Monday (today), February 6, will not hold due to security and public safety concerns. The point I am trying to make is that it is not worth the life of any Nigerian.”

The planned protest gained massive publicity and support with several public figures and civil society groups pledging to be part of the struggle today.

2face called for nationwide protest following the worsening economic situation in the country that has left many families struggling to survive. But while the protest was building up, police warned against the protest after initially promising to provide security.

Police authorities claimed they had “credible intelligence” that other groups were planning counter protests on the same day and at the same venues, saying the event could be hijacked by hoodlums.

However, based on this warning, 2face announced his decision to back out. But since he made the broadcast, there have been cries of foul play, disappointments, and of course, praises for those who believe the singer has done enough in firing the warning shot.

Charly Boy, Ruggedman, Uche Jombo react

Reacting to the cancellation of the planned protest, veteran entertainer and the self-styled ‘Area Father’, Charles Oputa a.k.a. Charly Boy, said: “The struggle to overcome political insanity, audacious impunity and mindless looting in Nigeria took a negative hit last night not just because Tuface Idibia called off the February 6 protest, but because most of the demons we are fighting against hijacked the people’s protest and anger at the establishment.”

In his lengthy post to reaffirm his commitment to start a new onslaught against the state of the nation, Charly Boy said: “Now we retreat to regroup and re-plan and we will lock hands to synchronise our objectives. For me, it is#ALUTAETERNAL, because if we don’t plan well, things will not work well.”

Also, rapper Ruggedman, who pledged to back 2face, said on his Instagram page: “Whatever led to this decision, God is in control. @official2baba now, they know we can speak and shake them. Nigeria will be great again.”

Uche Jombo wrote on her Instagram page: “Before Tuface stepped out to air his views and speak for most Nigerians, if not all, most people got so comfortable complaining about the state of Nigeria on blogs, their homes etc. Nobody made a move to do anything about anything.

“Whether he (2face) pulled it off or not, bottomline is that he took a step, unlike the people cursing him after he gave a very sensible reason to pulling out.”

At least now, we know that the government is afraid of what can become of Nigeria if everyone comes together to speak in one voice, one heart to achieve one goal.”