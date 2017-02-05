Breaking News
Cancer prevention tips

Around one third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioral and dietary risks:

high body mass index,

low fruit and vegetable intake,  lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.

*Be as lean as possible without becoming underweight: Don’t just look at the scale; check your waist measurement as a crude measurement of your abdominal fat. Men’s waists should be no larger than 37 inches and women’s waists  31.5 inches or less.

*Be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day: You can break that into 10- to 15-minute blocks, and even more activity may be better.

*Avoid sugary drinks and limit consumption of energy-dense foods:

*Eat more of a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes such as beans.

*Limit alcoholic drinks to two for men and one for women per day.

*Limit red meats (beef, pork, lamb) and avoid processed meats:

Limit consumption of salty foods and foods processed with sodium.

Don’t use supplements to protect against cancer: It’s not that supplements are bad

It’s best for mothers to breastfeed babies exclusively for up to six months and then add other foods and liquids.


