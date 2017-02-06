Cameroon can’t stop Eagles—Agbo

Super Eagles ace Uche Agbo has maintained the Indomitable Lions will not stop Nigeria from next year’s World Cup despite their recent exploits in Gabon.

Young Indomitable Lions without several of their top stars have surprised many by going all the way to the final against Egypt in Libreville.

In August, Nigeria will welcome the Cameroonians in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Uyo with the reverse fixture four days later.

However, Agbo said Nigeria remains on course for a place at Russia 2018 and not even a resurgent Cameroon could stop them.

“With all due respect, the AFCON is not the World Cup. And whatever Cameroon achieved at the AFCON will not stop us from being at Russia 2018,” he said.

“I haven’t seen anything special in the Cameroonian team. They do not have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles.

“No team can stop us from the World Cup.”

Nigeria lead their qualifying group for the World Cup with six points from two matches, while Cameroon have two points.

Zambia and Algeria are on a point each with only the overall winners advancing to next year’s World Cup in Russia.