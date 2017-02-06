Buhari’s good intentions alone can’t take Nigeria out of recession —Cleric

By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar—Founder and General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International, CCCI, Cross River State, Bishop Emma Isong, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s good intentions alone cannot take Nigeria out of the current economic recession, saying intelligent people and good policies will.

While attributing the economic recession to the stringent economic policies of the Federal Government, Isong, who spoke during a chat with newsmen, weekend, in Calabar, said though the Buhari administration had achieved some level of success in its anti-corruption crusade, it was yet to make notable progress in revamping of the economy.

His words: ‘’The Buhari- led government has done well in the battle against corruption with a lot of question marks but has done very baldy in the area of economy. Cash circulation, fiscal policies, banking regulation and basic commercial laws and governmental policies have failed to work in this government.”