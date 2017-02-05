Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Soma, Miyonse evicted from Big Brother Naija House

On 8:30 pmIn Music by adekunleComments

By Imanuel Jannah
ABUJA – Somadina and Miyonse have been evicted from the Big Brother Nigeria house. They were the firsts out of the 14 housemates to leave the house on a double eviction night.

Details coming soon…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.