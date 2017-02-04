Breaking: Kano DSS Director dies at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – The Director, Kano office of State Security Service, SSS, Abdullahi Chiranchi, has died.

Security sources told Vanguard in Kano that Mr. Chiranchi died on Saturday after a brief illness.

The source confided in Vanguard that the late DSS director had complained of stomach cramps and was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Vanguard learnt that the remains of late Chiranchi who hailed from Katsina will be transported to his home town for burial.

Details soon.