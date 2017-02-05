Breaking: Gov Okowa visits Ibori after Church Service

Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire, Perez Brisibe and Paul Olayemi

OGHARA- DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is expected to visit a former governor of the state and his political mentor, Chief James Ibori, who returned to Nigeria, Saturday, six years after he fled the country.

A confidant of the former governor told Vanguard on phone: “Governor Okowa will come between 2.00 pm – 2.30 pm after Church service today (Sunday).”

Governor Okowa never hid the fact all the years that Ibori was away that the ex-governor is the head of the political family that runs the state, which he (Okowa) is privileged to be part of.

Besides coming to welcome Ibori home, both men, according to our source, “will likely have a closed-door session to enable the governor keep him posted on certain happenings in the state.”

Meanwhile, Ibori was said to be savoring his homecoming, as people are trooping from different parts of the state and country to rejoice with him.