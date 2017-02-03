Apprentice disappears with boss’ 3-yr-old daughter, 5 days after resumption

By Evelyn Usman

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the abduction of Mrs Oluwatobi Adebiyi’s three-year-old baby by her mother’s apprentice, last Saturday at their Alagbado home. The woman, a milliner, also strings beads.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred barely five days after the apprentice, who identified herself as John Grace, resumed work at the baby’s mother’s shop.

Grace, according to the baby’s father, approached his wife two weeks ago, signifying her interest to learn the art of bead and hat making. After giving her the conditions for registration, Grace as gathered, left with a promise to be back.

She reported at the shop located at 1, James Oyedele Street, Moshalashi, on January 23 and made a part payment of N10,000 to Mrs Adebiyi.

However, when requested to provide other conditions such as two copies of her passport photographs and a guarantor, Grace assured her boss that she would make them availa-ble by Saturday, January 28.

Disappearing act

But the unexpected happened last Saturday, after she informed her boss that she was going to buy snacks.

Explaining how the family was thrown into anguish, the baby’s father, Mr. Adebiyi, said: “I was not at home when the incident happened. But my wife told me that while Grace was leaving the shop, our three-year-old baby was crying after her. My wife allowed her to go with Grace without an inkling of any sinister motive.

“But after waiting for about five minutes without seeing them, she went out of the shop and saw Grace standing with a man whom she concluded could be her brother that was to come and stand as a guarantor for her. She went back into the shop.

“She was tempted to go out and look for them having waited for some time. But this time around, neither Grace, the stranger nor our baby was seen. She immediately called Grace’s phone. But she kept cutting the calls, saying she was in a noisy place.

“At a point, she switched off her phone. It is so strange because this particular baby does not like strangers carrying her. We have not heard anything from her since Saturday.”

He added that there has been no call to demand for ransom for the release of their daughter.