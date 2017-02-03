Another communal crisis looms in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—ANOTHER communal crisis is looming in Ondo State following plans to impose a traditional ruler in Isinnigbo Community by Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo.

The Oloba of Oba-Ile and Chairman of Akure North Local Government Chieftaincy Committee, Oba Joseph Oluwadare Agunbiade and Isinigbo Community have therefore called on security agencies to prevent looming communal violence.

They alleged that the Deji planned to impose one Sule Ojo as Olu of Isinnigbo community.

The Oloba and the Asinigbo of Isinigbo, Oba Samuel Adeniji also charged the state Commissioner of Police to immediately stop a plot by the Deji to upgrade a quarter at Isinigbo to an autonomous Ayetoro community.

The traditional rulers in a petition written by their lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori & Co Chamber, addressed to the state Commissioner of police, Mrs Hilda Harrison said urgent step should be taken in the interest of peace.

They advised the police and the DSS to stop the Deji’s move to avoid unnecessary breakdown of law and order because the Akure monarch’s action was a clear violation of Section 18 of the Chiefs Law, Cap 27, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.