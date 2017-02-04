Anambra: 5,000 members of APC, APGA, LP, others decamp to PDP

Lekan Bilesanmi

Not fewer than 5,000 persons drawn from APC, Labour Party, PPA and APGA defected at the weekend to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Addressing the crowd comprising of major stakeholders, the Chairman of PDP in Onitsha North, Chief Oraegbunam Anene, welcomed the defectors and assured them that the PDP was being restructured from the national level in order to take over power at the national level and Anambra State in 2019 and 2017 respectively.

He described as unfortunate the incident that brought in APC at the national level to power but reminded the ruling party that Anambra would remain a PDP state. He called on the state, local and ward executives of the party to commence aggressive mobilisation of electorate so that PDP can take over in the next governorship and other up coming elections.

A legal practitioner and Chairman of the PDP in Anambra East LGA, Thompson Chikezie, recalled that the APGA-led administration in the state employed every dangerous means including the use of Boko Haram insurgents to take over power from PDP, but has failed to bring the change promised Nigerians. Dr Alex Obiogbolu, a PDP chieftain, felicitated with the local government meeting, enjoining members both old and new to close ranks to be able to win the upcoming governorship election.