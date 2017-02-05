AFCON 2017: Rohr roars for Indomitable Lions

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is rooting for Cameroon to beat Egypt in today’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Gabon.

The Franco-German born coach believes that Cameroon will be worthy champions, having overcome the disappoin-tment of missing some of their key players to beat highly rated opponents like Senegal and Ghana on their way to the final. Besides, he stated that Egypt was too defensive.

“This is a very interesting final, it is difficult to say who will win. They are two teams who play different football,” the 63-year-old told DW in an interview by the beach in Gabon’s capital Libreville.

“One team are playing very good collective football and the other team is based on the defensive block, so for the interests of the game it is better that the team who is attacking will win.”

Cameroon, also embroiled in a bonus row with their federation like so many African teams before them, are four-times winners while Egypt and their 44-year-old goalkeeping captain Essam El Hadary are record seven-times champions.

“Here in Central Africa we are close to Cameroon and so I think they will have a lot of people to support them while Egypt has a very good coach, a good strategy but they didn’t do so much for the spectacle. But they are here so anything is possible in the final,” Rohr added.