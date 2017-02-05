AFCON 2017 Final: Pharaohs are battle weary, Cuper cries out

Pharaohs of Egypt, Héctor Cúper has revealed that his players are exhausted from playing tough games in the tournament.

The Pharaohs qualified to the final game after beating Burkina Faso on penalties, while Cameroon defeated the Black Stars 2-0 and Cúper thinks that both teams have the same style of play.

“Cameroon is a very strong and an organized team. They’ve deservedly qualified to final,” the Argentine manager said in his press conference on Saturday.

“I think that we have the same style of play and the game will be tough for both teams.

“My players are exhausted, there have been short intervals between matches. We are now rehabilitating the players to find out who will be available for the game.

“I hope to win the title, but that depends on luck and the players’ performance,” he added.

The 61-year-old then spoke about the Italian style of play and the resemblance between it and his, revealing that he learned a lot during his time in Italy with Inter Milan and Parma.

“I have spent a good managerial stint in Italy and learned many things there. The Italian football was at its best and and the Italian league was the best in the world,” Cúper added.

“Mohamed Salah is there now and is one of the best players in the Italian league after he adapted quickly and improved his performance,” he concluded.