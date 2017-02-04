Breaking News
AFCON 2017: Burkina Faso wins 3rd place play-off

An 89th minute Alain Traoré strike was all Burkina Faso needed to beat Ghana to third place at the on-going AFCON in Gabon.

The Turkey-based attacker thumped an angled free-kick over goalkeeper Richard Ofori and into the net in Gabonese coastal city Port-Gentil.

It was the second highest finish in the biennial African football showcase for the Burkinabe Stallions, who finished runners-up four years ago.

The Black Stars of Ghana have played in five third-place play-offs, losing four.

Ghana could have been several goals ahead by half-time as they dominated possession only to be let down by poor finishing and bad luck.

Burkina Faso’s players celebrate a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations third place football match between Burkina Faso and Ghana in Port-Gentil on February 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

New Swansea City signing Jordan Ayew handled when poised to shoot from close range with the play-off less than a minute old.

Stand-in captain Emmanuel Agyemang Badu headed just wide in the third minute and Bernard Tekpetey struck the crossbar during a goalmouth scramble.

The best Burkina Faso chance of the opening half fell to Prejuce Nakoulma near half-time as he sprinted with the ball from the halfway line only to fire wide.

Tekpetey, one of the six changes after a semi-final loss to Cameroon two days ago, headed just over on the hour mark after a free-kick.

Ofori, the lone Ghana-based player in the squad and getting a first start of the tournament, rescued his team several times before Traore struck.


