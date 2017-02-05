Abubakar-Njodi, a VC and worthy alumnus

By Olatunde Aina

Since his appointment over two years ago, this administrative colossus has embarked on projects that are not only visible but also beneficial to generations yet unborn.

Known for his un-ending passion for excellence, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar-Njodi, Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri’s accomplishment in just two years at the helm of affairs at this citadel of learning exudes nothing else except class.

Even in the face of challenges such as insecurity, meagre resources, and insufficient manpower, he was still able to churn out success to surmount the myriad of bottlenecks confronting the institution.

His uncommon exploits has proven that with sagacious service-delivery in the area of administration from our vice-chancellors in Nigeria. They can stand to gain tremendous mileage in terms of partnership and support from the international communities.

Born on January 13, 1959 at Kaltungo in Kaltungo local government area of Gombe State, he attended L.E.A Primary School, Kaltungo from 1967- 1973 and later ECWA Primary School from 1973–1975 all in Kaltungo. He later went to government teacher’s college Jama’are in Bauchi state from 1975–1980. He was offered admission into the University of Maiduguri from 1981–1985 where he obtained B.sc Physical and health education. He then joined the services of the University of Maiduguri as a graduate assistant in 1987 and later proceeded for his master’s degree from 1988 to 1991 in the same University specializing in health education. He proceeded to the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka for his Ph.D.in public health education from 2000–2003.

Njodi was appointed acting Dean, Faculty of Education (2008–2010)and was subsequently elected substantive Dean, of the same faculty in 2010, thereby emerging the first alumnus of the university to serve as Dean of the faculty.

The VC was appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor(Academic Services) in 2010 and ultimately Vice-Chancellor from June 2014 to date, therefore becoming the first and second alumnus to serve in these capacities respectively.

As a refined administrator par excellence, his outstanding qualities have not gone un-noticed. He has been awarded several professional fellowships and awards; even from his home front, he is seen as a remarkable achiever in his native Kaltungo chiefdom. He was deservedly decorated with the traditional title of “Dan Rimin Kaltungo”, because his dexterous works have had a great impact from all and sundry.

Ultimately, the highly revered Shehu of Borno has also awarded him with the traditional title of Shettimallmube of Borno. He has accomplished a wide varieties of achievement in just few years at the saddle in the university of Maiduguri, he has ensured smooth academic programmes on campus, he embarked on building new structures and rehabilitated old buildings to improve infrastructures, even in the face of dwindling financial budget accruable to the university.

He explored viable investment mechanisms which has yielded great result in other to achieve set goals in projecting the citadel of learning into a first-class university not only in northern nigeria, but africa at large.

He also scored highly in the area of staff refresher courses and re-training programmes to maintain and sustain academic prosperity amongst the staff in continuation of their quality impactation on students in the university.

Ibrahim-Njodi has become a reference point for other university administrators that have allowed challenges battling their universities to over-whelm them to see the pictures clearer that there is light at the end of the tunnel after all. If only they could imbibe and formulate top-notch policies that could bring their projections and blue-prints for success to the fore.

Little wonder, accolades keeps pouring from far and near for this sagacious administrator, a scholarly icon with a knack for achieving excellence which has become his hallmark in all his endeavors.