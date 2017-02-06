Aborted nationwide protest: Charly Boy, Seyi Law vow to continue the struggle

VETERAN entertainment personality and the self-styled ‘Area Father’ Charles Oputa, a.k.a. Charly Boy and ace comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence, a.k.a Seyilaw have vowed to vow to continue the nationwide protest. which celebrated artistes and “African Queen” crooner 2Face scheduled for Monday 6th but was cancelled by same on Saturday night due to security reasons.

‘Area Father’ Charles Oputa, a.k.a. Charly Boy, on hearing that the singer had backed out, citing security and public safety concerns, felt disappointed as he mocked 2face.

Also Ace comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence, a.k.a Seyilaw, who publicly pledged his support to the African Queen crooner is still shocked by 2Face turnaround and has vowed to go ahead with the planned protest too.

Charly Boy said “The struggle to overcome political insanity, audacious impunity and mindless looting in Nigeria took a negative hit last night not just because Tuface Idibia called off the February 6, 2017 protest; because most of the demons we are fighting against hijack the people’s protest and anger at the establishment.”

In his lengthy post to reaffirm his commitment to start a new onslaught against the state of the nation, Charly Boy said, “Now we retreat to regroup and re-plan and we will lock hands to synchronise our objectives. For me, it is #ALUTAETERNAL, because “if we no plan well things no go work well. No be everybody get that kin heart to stand tall when jungle mature.

Coming tsunami

The real tsunami is coming, and no doubt I will be on the front line. I will take the first bullet; let my body be the first to drop; Let my blood be the first to wash our lands.”

We must not trivialize the struggle because it is the emancipation of the Nigerian mind. President Muhammadu Buhari is not the problem of the Nigerian State and this is not excusing his failures. The Nigeria political elite are vampires feeding on the blood of a willing and docile populace.

Will the Nigerian youth back a full blooded peaceful political mass revolution at the federal, State and Local Government Level? I doubt. But, I no go give up on my children, The coalition of the frustrated, angry and hungry, as well as this country that I love. We must sustain the pressure and cannot turn back as the revolution continues.

I, Area Fada will fight so fear will no longer cripple my people.”

Seyilaw in his post on Instagram, said, “I am giving Nigerians the assurance that I will be at the stadium tomorrow. We have a right to protest. I absolutely understand @official2baba, but I am not backing out. In a further post, the comedian expressed his frustrations with the turn of event, saying “how our greatest weapons have been used against us.”

In his words: “my pain in the face of our challenges is how our greatest weapons have been used against us. God is supposed to be our greatest tool of deliverance and projection into our unknown future. The government ought to help us organize our collective ideas and smoothen our path to freedom and development. Gun, a potent tool of protection and reassurance of territorial power. The cord that ties these three power tools together is human and the knife that cuts them is politics.

“The hunger for the government has caused some men to politicise god, creating chaos through religion and oppressing us with guns. It was supposed to be a protest highlighting and stating our desire for good governance, but again politics has to be played and with their tools of government and gun,

we have been muted. Let them rejoice in the power they hold, but please remind them that death will someday knock on the door.

“The grave will hold them down and their children will behold the strength in our unity. Silence us today and your children will be silent tomorrow while we speak. I believe in this nation and the emancipation of all. I won’t stop speaking and I know the tides of time will change and usher in a new dawn,” he wrote.