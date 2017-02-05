At 2017 CES, LG expands IOT ecosystem with robot solutions

At the just concluded Consumer Electronic, CES, show held in Las Vegas the United States of America, LG Electronics showcased lineup of intelligent robots, as part of the company’s innovations in artificial intelligence and developments in the internet of a thing, IoT, ecosystem.

The lineup included a home robot that doubles as a smart home gateway and intelligent home notification center, enhancing convenience in users’ day-to-day lives.

Speaking on the solutions, Song Dae-hyun, President of LG’s Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company explained that, “LG has been involved in smart technology and robotics for many years with the Hom -bot robot vacuum cleaner being our most visible consumer effort.

“Here at CES, we’re demonstrating how we’re taking the knowledge gleaned from years of research and applying that to various situations inside and outside the home.” He said that LG is also taking the power of IoT and smart technology outside of the home with advanced robots designed for use in airports and other public spaces.

Hub Robot:

LG’s eye-catching Hub Robot takes the concept of the smart home to the next level. By connecting to other smart appliances in the home, the Hub Robot uses Amazon Alexa’s voice recognition technology to complete household tasks such as turning on the air conditioner or changing a dryer cycle with simple verbal commands.

The Hub Robot is equipped with an interactive display that can showcase a wide variety of information such as images of contents inside of the refrigerator and recipes, complete with step-by-step audio instructions. Additionally, the Hub Robot offers everyday consumer conveniences such as the ability to play music, set alarms, create reminder memos and provide weather and traffic updates.

With its friendly, anthropomorphic design, LG’s Hub Robot can interact with the entire family in a variety of different ways.

Airport Guide Robot:

LG’s expansion of its intelligent services ecosystem reaches far beyond just the home. The Airport Guide Robot – soon to be seen in Seoul’s Incheon International Airport – is an intelligent information assistant for travelers, answering questions in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. With a simple scan of a passenger’s ticket, the robot can provide detailed information about a flight’s boarding time and gate location, and even the weather of a traveler’s destination city. The airport robot offers directions to destinations inside the airport, along with estimated distances and walking times, and can even escort lost or late travelers to their gates, or any other airport location.

Airport Cleaning Robot:

LG’s Airport Cleaning Robot is a super-sized robot vacuum equipped with a large-capacity dust canister as well as multiple brushes and motors. Capable of cleaning everything from tiles to carpet floors, this robot is