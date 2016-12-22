Tekno loses “next rated” headies nomination

‘Pana’ singer Tekno has been disqualified from this year’s headies awards billed to hold today.

His disqualification came as a result of his failure to turn up for photo-sessions, interviews and other activities in the run-up to the awards ceremony proper.

The singer who was nominated in the ‘next rated’ category had criticised the awards organisers when the nominations were released saying “Next rated after how many years! Let’s be honest pls” in an instagram post.

His disqualification leaves Aramide, Humblesmith, Mr Eazi and Ycee as contenders in that category.

The “next rated” was the only category Tekno was nominated for.