PDP wins all chairmanship seats in Abia LG elections

By Anayo Okoli & Ugochukwu Alaribe

THE Abia State Electoral Commission (ABISIEC) has declared that the ruling PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 17 councils in the election held Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Igbozurike Akomas (retd), who announced the results said, however, that councillorship results would be announced later, saying that they were still being collated.

Meanwhile, many opposition parties have condemned the polls, alleging they were fraught with various irregularities, ranging from non-availability of voting materials to snatching of materials.

In Ukwa West Council, the electoral commission’s office was torched by aggrieved politicians protesting what they called the commission’s day-light electoral fraud.

The APC chairmanship candidate in the council, Engr. Chinwe Uruakpa said there was no election in the council. According to him, “no adhoc worker or electoral officer visited any polling unit in the council.”

He said that any result declared by the commission for the council was fake and unacceptable.

In another, Abia State police command arrested a young man, one Emeka Ifeanyi Obi, said to have been caught with a gun at Umunneochi council headquarters during Wednesday’s election.

Parading the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade said the 31-years-old man was apprehended during the election with a gun.

Oyebade said the suspect, who hails from Umuogele Amuda Isuochi of the council, was arrested with a fabricated berretta pistol and three rounds of ammunition and some wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

Fresh polls

Meantime, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia State chapter, has called for the cancellation of the council polls over alleged irregularities.

The party insisted that no election held in the 292 electoral Wards and urged ABSIEC to fix a new date for the council polls.

In an interview withVanguard in Aba, State chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa alleged that ABSIEC did not distribute electoral materials to the wards, but cooked up results to declare PDP candidates victorious in all the 17 council areas, describing the development as a rape on democracy.

He said,” There was no election held anywhere in the 292 electoral wards in the state. ABSIEC was not prepared for the polls and only cooked up results was declaring PDP candidates. If the elections were held, APC would have won not less than 9 chairmanship seats with over 100 councillorship seats, but our strongholds were denied electoral materials. In some areas where they managed to bring electoral materials, there were no result sheets. Results were written in the home of PDP chieftains.”

”ABSIEC has shown that they are incompetent by conniving with the PDP to deceive Abia people; the correct name for the electoral umpire in Abia state ought to be PDPSIEC, not ABSIEC.”