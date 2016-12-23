Lagos govt, relations remember slain Apapa LASTMA zonal head

*He died gallantly– Uncle

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Top government officials, relatives friends and other sympathisers, yesterday thronged Ogba, Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), venue of the 8th Day Fidau prayers for the repose of the soul of late Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Apapa zonal head, Surajudeen Bakare.

The late LASTMA officer was killed through a mob action while enforcing the 2012 Lagos state road traffic law in Apapa axis of the state.

Among the top government officials at the event was the General Manager of LASTMA, Bashir Braimah and others.

The Muslim clerics preached on the need for men to make humility their watch word.

Earlier, an uncle to the deceased, Mr. Abdulganiy Fatoyinbo, said that they were consoled that the deceased not die as a coward but as a gallant officer while servicing his fatherland.

Fatoyinbo disclosed that Bakare and his team were directed to ease traffic within the axis, adding that they started the job on Monday and on Thursday, he was attacked by some unidentified hoodlums, who stabbed him and dump his body in a nearby drainage.

“If anyone sees the picture of the deceased when he was brought out of the drainage, he or she would understand what the perpetrators did. Infact when his parents saw the picture, they both wept profusely. It took the intervention of the relatives to ensure they stopped crying.”

He lamented that the security deployed to protect the traffic officers weren’t enough and alleged that those assigned to protect the team during the traffic enforcement within Apapa axis abandoned the team on duty.

“If the security officers were with the team, he wouldn’t have been attacked. And that was why I often say that all civil servants including LASTMA officers are not safe.”

Fatoyinbo however appealed to the state government to honour the deceased LASTMA zonal head for dying in active service for the state.

He also urged the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act, noting that, this is the only way we can ensure that gruesome murder of public officers do not occur in Lagos State again.