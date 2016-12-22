Kia Niro, world’s most fuel efficient car

Arriving at New York City Hall in downtown Manhattan, the 2017 Kia Niro officially received a Guinness World Record® title for the lowest fuel consumption driving across the USA from coast to coast (hybrid car). The new record-setting mark is an incredible 76.6 mpg.

“We’re extremely pleased with the Niro’s record-breaking performance,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning Kia Motors America. “We set out to build a vehicle that offers real-world utility, great looks and fantastic mileage, and setting the Guinness World Record® title confirms our achievement.”

The Niro EX was driven by Wayne Gerdes of Carlsbad, California, and co-driver Robert Winger of Williamsburg, Virginia, 3,715.4 miles from Los Angeles City Hall to New York City Hall using only 48.5 gallons or 4.1 tanks of gas. The vehicle was not altered in any way for the attempt.

The Niro, an Urban Crossover Hybrid Vehicle, is the first dedicated Kia hybrid and was conceived to bridge the gap between outstanding fuel economy and compact crossover usefulness. In addition to its athletic and attractive design, the Niro’s long list of features includes: a specially-designed, innovative hybrid system to provide a more dynamic and engaging driving experience; a spacious cabin with lots of room for five occupants and their gear; a full array of advanced driver assistance features — available Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist and Lane Departure Warning; and advanced telematics and entertainment equipment — UVO3 with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and a 7-inch touch screen and available Smart Cruise Control, navigation and a Harman Kardon® premium audio system.

The all-new 2017 Niro is set to arrive in Kia U.S. retailers in the first quarter of next year and will be available in five trim levels: FE, LX, EX, Touring and in a limited-quantity Launch Edition. The FE is EPA rated to achieve 52 mpg highway/49 mpg city/50 mpg combined, while the LX reaches 51/46/49 mpg and the Touring at 46/40/43 mpg.