EFCC docks `NSCDC officer’ for alleged N145,000 job scam

Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (NSCDC) on Thursday in Kano arraigned one Joshua Dan-Daura alleged to be an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for job racketeering.

Dan-Daura, who is said to be a Deputy Suprintendent in the NSCDC, appeared before Justice Dije Aboki of the state High Court on a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

The accused is alleged to have obtained N145,000 from one Yahaya Musa under the guise of securing a job for him in the corps. He denied the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Dan-Daura committed the alleged offence sometime in March, 2013 contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.

Prosecution counsel, Musa Isah, asked the court for a trial date after the accused had pleaded not guilty.

However, the defence counsel moved an application praying the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Aboki granted the accused person bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety who shall be a resident of Kano with a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned to Jan. 25, 2017 for commencement of trial.