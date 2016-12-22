Agbajoh berates Delta factional PDP chair over late state lawmaker

BY CHARLES KUMOLU

A FORMER Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Amah Agbajoh, has condemned the Chairman of Senator Ali Modu Sherrif-led faction of PDP in the state, Mr. Austin Ogbaburhon, over what he described as the latter’s attempt at playing politics with demise of the member representing Warri South Constituency 1, in the state House of Assembly, Mrs. Omawumi Udoh .

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Warri, Agbajoh described the manner in which the factional Chairman presented his condolence message as condemnable, adding that it appeared as if he was playing politics with Udoh’s demise.

He said: “Honourable Udoh never ever associated with the Sherrif-led faction after Sherrif’s exco was sacked in Port Harcourt. Mrs. Udoh was always devoted to the mainstream PDP now led by Senator Ahmed Markarfi and remained steadfast and loyal to both the party and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

“We are waiting to prove to them which are the authentic PDP in Delta as the eagle-eyed electorate of Warri South will not allow those who never associated with Mrs. Udoh in life to now inherit her seat by playing politics with her untimely death. His nonexistent faction wants to reap where they did not sow by inheriting the seat now vacated by the untimely death of our late heroine.”