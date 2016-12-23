Adebayo wins BMW national Golf contest

Mr. Tunji Adebayo has emerged the overall gross winner and national representative, at this year’s BMW Golf National championship hosted by Coscharis Motors at the Lakowe Lake Golf club in Lagos. Adebayo actually finished 3rd place in the men’s category 1 but achieved gross 79 to emerge the overall winner. He will be representing BMW Nigeria next year in Dubai at the Emirate Golf club from March 5 – 10, 2017.

Other winners in the men’s category 1 are: Boniface Obieze – First Place with Nett 70 and Michael Ikpoki – Second Place with Nett 73. For Men’s Category 2 first place went to Tony Tan with Nett 73, Femi Monehin (Nett 74) second place and Paul Brisibe (Nett 77) with third place.

Winners in the women’s category are first place – Mrs Tshola Williams (Nett 79) while Toyin Martins was second (Nett 82) and Chinyelu Onochie came third with Nett 87.

According to the overall gross winner, Tunji Adebayo, he is thrilled to have achieved the status of the national representative and looks forward to ably representing the proudly Nigerian brand in Dubai next year. “It is a magic feeling, and I will not for get this winning for a long time”.

For the golfers, it is a dual fun to be rewarded for doing what they enjoy and that’s the beauty in any game. They complimented the BMW representative – Coscharis Motors, “for holding such a fantastic tournament and we are already looking forward to next year’s competition”.

For Coscharis, as the exclusive representative of the globally respected iconic auto brand BMW, it’s always a privileged opportunity to host our ever loyal BMW customers and hot prospects alike in a relaxed environment enjoying the beautiful sport of Golf. You will all agree with me that this period of the year is just perfect to say thank you for your patronage through the year despite all odds, says Dr Cosmas Maduka, President/CEO of Coscharis Motors, who was represented by Mr Fred Amobi, the Group Executive Director, Operations.