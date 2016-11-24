Youths condemn military presence in N-Delta creeks

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria, NDYCN, has condemned the continued presence of the military in the creeks of Niger Delta region.

President of NDYCN, Daniel Etaga, in a statement, said the continuous presence of the military was a threat and could jeopardize the peace move between the Federal Government and leaders of the region.

He said: “The activities of the military in the oil-rich region is causing serious unrest, killing of innocent people, displacing women and children and destroying property in our communities across the region. Our innocent brothers and sisters are being harassed daily under the guise of searching for suspected militants who are attacking pipelines and other oil and gas facilities in the region after agreeing on a peace pact.”

While urging those bombing oil and gas facilities to cease fire, surrender their arms and embrace peace in the interest of the country, he told the Chief E.K Clark group to stop making inciting statements against the militants.

Noting that such statements were dangerous and unhealthy to the peace process, Etaga enjoined the “Federal Government to work out realistic and sincere measures in resolving the Niger Delta crisis rather than engaging the region in war.”

He said one of the failed attempts during the peace dialogue convened by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on November 1, 2016, is the non- inclusion of the major stakeholders (concerned youths) of the region in the peace dialogue with the Federal Government.

“I urge the Federal Government to come up with a competent committee to meet with the Niger Delta leadership which must include representatives of youths from various ethnic nationalities, HOSTCOM representatives and recognised youth organisations.”