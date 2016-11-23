Young entrepreneurs unveils YANDI e-commerce platform

By Providence Obuh

Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs are set to unveil YANDI, an indigenous e-commerce platform to complement the growing E-commerce space in Nigeria.

In a statement, the initiators said that YANDI scheduled to be launched on Friday, November 25, represents the phrase YOU AND I (Y-AND-I) with the theme “connecting U and I to everything.”

One of the initiators, Mr. Scott Eneje, said that YANDI is the first everything for everyone online platform that opens a larger inventory option to both buyers and sellers, saying, “Our payment system assures you one of the safest online shopping payment methods which gives you full control of how you pay for your goods or services from your comfort zone and with ease.

“We provide online store spaces for different stores, brands, companies and individuals, giving the buyers a large market to select from and opportunities to pick out the most favorable place of purchase for their desired goods or services.”

In the same vein, another initiator, Mr. Eddy Udom, added that customers mean everything to Yandi, assuring customers of an online shopping experience like no other. “With an open market of unlimited services and products to choose from, Yandi offers a wide selection of items that spreads across every human needs and wants.

“Sellers get an online store where buyers visit to view and purchase their products. With us, It’s a win – win for everyon,” he said.

Also, Mr Justice Eneje, one of the online entrepreneurs and an initiator highlighted some of the services on offer at Yandi, including black Friday deal “which we are kicking off with, where everyone has an opportunity to buy anything they want at affordable prices.

“Other offer include The Buy Naija Deal , The Transformers Deal, YANDENTITY Deal, which give customers a platform to customize and design any product they wish to buy as well as the Bidding Deal. Another unique introduction is The YANDI USED PLATFORM – that support used product and connect buyers with sellers directly,” he said.