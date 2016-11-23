Yobe Govt. introduces new grasses to boost animal feeds

The Yobe Livestock Pilot Development Programme said it had introduced new species of exotic grasses for cultivation to boost animal feeds in the state.

Dr Mustapha Gaidam, the Programme Manager, disclosed this in Damaturu in an interview on Wednesday.

“We have introduced Nappier, Centrosema and Stylothensis grasses as well as Lablab and Mucuna beans.

“The Programme has established demonstration farms to identify favourable areas for mass production of these grasses,” Gaidam said.

He said the grasses which were rich in nutrition but not common in the state, would be planted to improve animal feeds across the state.

“Livestock farmers will also be trained on cultivation of the grasses,” he said.

The manager expressed optimism that the cultivation of the grasses would check migration by livestock farmers in search of pastures.

“This will improve the production of rich and healthy beef and dairy in the state and boost economic prosperity,” he said.