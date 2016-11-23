YABATECH suspends academic activities after hostel fire outbreak

Following the unfortunate fire incident at the Bakassi Hostel, at the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, early Wednesday morning, the Management has suspended all academic activities till further notice.

A statement by Dr. Charles Oni, Yabatech spokesman said: “By this notice, all examinations and lectures, especially scheduled for today (Wednesday) have been put on hold while the College attends to the exigency.

“The Management regrets the misguided and outright falsehood on the social media and calls to certain radio stations that there was no water on campus to quell the fire. The truth is that firemen needed an excavator to attend to the fire, which the College provided promptly.

“Meanwhile, the Rector, Dr. Margaret Ladipo has called on the College community to remain calm as the Management finds ways to soothe the pains inflicted by the accident.”