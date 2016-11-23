YABATECH: Fire destroys 20 rooms in female hostel, academic activities suspended

Lagos – An early morning inferno on Wednesday destroyed 20 rooms in a female hostel at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

The fire broke out at a wing of the top floor of the Bakassi female hostel in the school.

It was gathered that the inferno started at about 5.20 a.m. when the school generator was switched on after a power outage.

Three students sustained injuries as a result of commotion that ensued when the inferno started.

The injured students were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yaba and the General Hospital, Randle Avenue, Surulere.

Dr Ismail Badmus, the Head of Department of the Fire Service in the school, confirmed the incident.

He said that no life was lost, but that some students were injured and taken to government hospitals for treatment.

“The incident happened at Bakassi Female hostel which is a two-wing two-storey building. It was the top floor of one of the two wings of the hostel.

“There was no life lost, but there were some injuries.

“We lost a lot of students’ items like laptops, phones, books and mattresses. You know it is residential hostel; many combustibles are there, which readily catch fire,’’ Ismail told NAN.

He said that the fire was combated with the combined efforts of the college’s fire service department, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire Service and the State Response Unit.

Meanwhile, authorities of the college have suspended all academic activities till further notice following the fire outbreak.

The Rector of the college, Dr Margaret Ladipo, called on the college community to remain calm, promising that the management would find ways of soothing the pains caused by the accident.

“Sequel to the unfortunate fire incident at the Bakassi hostel early this morning, the management has suspended all academic activities till further notice.

“By this notice, all examinations and lectures, especially scheduled for today, have been put on hold while the college attends to the exigency.

“The management regrets the misguided and outright falsehood on the social media and calls to certain radio stations that there was no water on campus to put out the fire,’’ Ladipo said in a statement issued by Mr Charles Oni, Head of Public Relations Unit.