We will return wrongfully acquired lands to rightful owners — FCT Minister

Abuja – The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, said he will revert all plots of land wrongfully or illegally acquired to the rightful owners in the territory.

Bello said this when members of the Standing Committee of the Jama`atul Nasril Islam (JNI) on Landed Properties, led by its Chairman and the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Mustapha Agwai I, visited him on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the reversal had become necessary to ensure that equity and justice was not only done, but also seen to be done to all and sundry.

The minister added that the FCT Administration would try to ensure that there was fairness in handling the problem of wrongful allocations of

lands in Abuja.

He explained that there were plots of land earmarked for religious worship centres in all the districts of the Federal Capital city, and that all religions would be treated equally.

Bello said some of the problems that caused the knotty disputes of double allocations and wrongful acquisition of lands in Abuja were primarily due to weaknesses in the institutions.

He described the JNI as an institution that had been working for the good of humanity and urged members to continue in that direction.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of JNI, told the minister that the group was in the FCTA to officially make an appeal in retrieving some of its properties wrongfully taken away.

The Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Oga-Onawo, who also spoke during the visit, said that some of the organisation’s landed properties had been encroached upon.

Oga-Onawo said that the plots included the Eid Prayer Ground along the Umaru Musa Yar-Adua Expressway (Airport Road) and in Gwarinpa I District (Life-Camp), Abuja, among others.