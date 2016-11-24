Wike’s baseless allegation a cheap ploy to intimidate, harass INEC- Amaechi

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had handed over original result sheets of the coming rerun elections in Rivers State to the former governor of the state and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

But reacting swiftly, Ameachi, through his Media Office, said: “This new wild, baseless allegation by Governor Wike is a cheap ploy by a failing garrulous man to intimidate and harass INEC into doing his bidding and whip up public sentiment against All Progressives Congress, APC, its candidates for the elections and the President Buhari administration, ahead of the December 10, re-run elections in Rivers State.

“We know his game. This is an old worn out trick that will certainly fail. Wike is scared, profoundly afraid; this is why he is telling these spurious lies. He knows he will lose at the polls, if the election is free and fair. Amaechi has no business with any result sheets for the coming elections and has nothing to do with Sheriff or the self-imposed woes and travails of PDP.”

Similarly, the electoral body has dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak, told Vanguard on phone that he was not aware of such development, noting that result sheets for the election had not even been printed.

However, Governor Wike, who spoke while flagging- off the construction of Ulakwo II Afara Nihi road in Etche Local Government, claimed it was Amaechi that made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting of Rivers APC leaders.

While boasting that he was in possession of the proceedings of the alleged Abuja meeting of the APC, he said: “While we are working for the people of Rivers State to convince them to vote for us, the APC is busy working with INEC to rig the rerun elections. Amaechi told them at the meeting that Sheriff is working for them (APC ) and that they have finished PDP.” Sheriff cannot finish PDP, he can only finish himself.

“On December 10, follow your results bumper to bumper. Don’t allow anyone to swap results.”