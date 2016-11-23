Wike afraid of losing election; resorts to cheap lies – Amaechi

The minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has blasted Rivers state Governor, Wike, for linking him with the recently discovered illegal INEC result sheets printing press in the state.

Amechi who, through a statement by his Media Office, Wednesday, reacted to a video of Governor Wike where the Governor accused INEC of giving original result sheets to him.

Amaechi said, Wike is rather afraid of losing the re-run poll in the state hence, his resort to lies.

“This new wild, baseless allegations by Governor Wike is a cheap ploy by a failing garrulous talkative to intimidate and harass INEC into doing his bidding and wipe up public sentiment against APC, its candidates for the elections and the President Buhari administration ahead of the December10 re-run elections in Rivers state.”

“We know his game. This is an old worn-out trick that will certainly fail.”

“Wike is scared, profoundly afraid, this is why he is telling these spurious lies. He knows he will lose at the polls if the election is free and fair.”

“Amaechi has no business with any result sheets for the coming elections and has nothing to do with Sheriff or the self-imposed woes and travails of PDP. Honestly, Wike is a pathetic fellow who needs help, psychiatric help.”